Medicare is an important part of each retired American's quality of life. Our political leaders need to find ways to finance and secure these benefits. Until now Medicare has not been allowed to negotiate with drug manufacturers for lower costs for Medicare-supported prescription drugs. The logic is that limiting money to drug producers would slow research and development of additional drugs. Using that logic, are Medicare funds then basically paying for drug company research?
Drug manufacturers seem to be enjoying large profits. Do they have the best of both worlds, a government paying for their research and then purchasing those drugs at inflated prices? I think that negotiating for better drug prices should be allowed.
Also we are seeing a push for Medicare for All. If initiated, would the non-negotiation policy remain and put enormous amounts of cash into the pockets of our drug manufacturers? While it is easy to throw out the promise of Medicare for All, we need to look at the consequences and put some forethought into the planning.
GENE BIER
Milton