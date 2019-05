Drug companies and their CEOs have covered up the risks and dangers of using opioids for pain treatment. They knew how addictive these drugs are, and doctors who give them out are just as guilty. They have blood on their hands. There was no care, concern or compassion for these patients.

They will be made forced to stand before heaven unless they repent. These people must be made to give account to the families of victims, and states should sue and make them pay.

EDWIN KANTER

Janesville