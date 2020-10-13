Please vote for Beth Drew for the 43rd Assembly District on Nov. 3.
Beth has a bachelor’s degree in nursing and has 22 years experience operating her daycare and preschool. That gives her considerable knowledge that will be useful in Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response.
Beth serves on the fire commission and has been a Milton Town Board supervisor since 2011, where she has gained valuable experience in listening to and addressing constituent concerns. She is responsive to constituent concerns and always willing to help out. She also serves on the Rock River Safety Patrol since 2018.
Beth’s knowledge of small business development will be useful in improving the 43rd district's business climate as it recovers from the pandemic. Owning and directing the Small Wonders Learning Center gives Beth knowledge that will be useful in improving the 43rd district’s educational climate.
We are all greatly affected by COVID-19, and Beth is well suited to lead the 43rd to get us back on track economically. Beth is especially interested in helping small businesses that have been devastated by the pandemic get back on their feet.
Beth has been seen all over the 43rd district meeting people and listening to their concerns. She is a leader and is ready to lead the district.
Please vote for Beth Drew on Nov. 3.
FRAN HANUS
Milton