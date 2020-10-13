We saw in the last six months why we need Beth Drew’s small business expertise.
She’s made payroll and kept the lights on while creating jobs in her child care business. She knows the importance of common sense and sound money management.
If her opponent had his way, Wisconsin would have spent almost all the reserve funds accumulated over the last decade by the state with fiscal discipline. We would have had nothing to draw on when the pandemic hit. We need a legislator who knows that you can’t spend what you don’t have and that you don’t spend the rainy day fund just because it’s sunny today.
I’m voting Beth Drew for the 43rd Assembly on Nov. 3, and you should, too.
LAURA SICLOVAN
Janesville