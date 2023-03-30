Please no! I don’t think I can handle another two years of campaign lies blasted on all of the television networks, radio stations and in the paper.

The campaign season is too long; it should be cut down to six months before election day. If a candidate starts spreading lies, he or she will be barred from anymore campaigning in any form. Maybe then we can gain back our reputation of electing only the best.

