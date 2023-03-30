Please no! I don’t think I can handle another two years of campaign lies blasted on all of the television networks, radio stations and in the paper.
The campaign season is too long; it should be cut down to six months before election day. If a candidate starts spreading lies, he or she will be barred from anymore campaigning in any form. Maybe then we can gain back our reputation of electing only the best.
But this year's field is starting to fill up with more snake oil salesmen. They learned by watching candidate No. 1 spin some of the biggest yarns ever to be told on a campaign trail. During his term he showed us that he preferred Putin's type of leadership and refused to dress down Putin when he visited Russia.
He was forced to backtrack on his statement deriding our Department of Justice. Enough of the people saw through his lies and voted against him in the last election, so he lost. He refused to concede. Instead he whipped up his base by claiming that the election was stolen from him. He proceeded to work them into a frenzy telling them to show up at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Many did, then proceeded to break the law while their leader sat in the White House gleefully watching his rampaging fans tear up the people's house.
Many that followed this man are now sitting in jail. Many have lost their jobs and many have faced family and community disgrace. And the person who started this melee is walking around spreading more lies and attempting to whip up his base again.
I find it hard to believe that there are still people blind enough to support him. Is this really what we have to look forward to? Have the morals of this country slipped so far back that we are willing to accept anybody at all to sit in the Oval Office? We can’t teach history because our children could get hurt feelings?