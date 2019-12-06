In September, the state Department of Public Instruction manipulated school performance data to obscure the performance of students participating in Wisconsin’s school choice programs. DPI withheld timely release of data showing school choice students outperformed students at public schools.

State law requires that DPI release school performance data “all at the same time, uniformly, and completely.” DPI’s press release used partial data and misleading calculations. This resulted in statewide media coverage of the incomplete information on Sept. 11. DPI correctly assumed that there would be extensive coverage of the misleading incomplete information and no follow-up coverage of the more complete data on school choice test scores.

School Choice Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty have filed a formal complaint seeking judicial accountability for the misleading comparisons between public and choice data. Internal emails at DPI show they were aware the way they reported parental choice programs was not appropriate.

Here are the results DPI didn’t want you to see: There are 30 different ways to compare public and voucher data. Voucher students outperformed public students on 24 of 30 measures. Voucher students outperformed low-income public students on 29 of 30 measures.

Open record requests from School Choice Wisconsin show that DPI clearly knew they highlighted a flawed average calculation for their early data release. DPI knowingly delayed the full release of data that went contrary to its agenda.

They didn’t want to show voucher schools outperforming public schools at less cost to taxpayers.

FRAN HANUS

Milton