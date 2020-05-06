A majority of citizens are able to follow the guidelines given to us by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and our states. But have you thought of those who are part of vulnerable populations? Those who can’t stay home or necessarily 6 feet apart include those who are incarcerated. In Wisconsin, there are more than 23,000 people incarcerated. Thankfully, as of April 16, there has been only 10 COVID-19 cases reported among those incarcerated.
Although Wisconsin has a low number of incarcerated persons testing positive for coronavirus, this number could easily rise. States have been releasing low-level offenders early due to offenders being at risk. In Denver, Colorado, the average daily number of people in jail has dropped around 41% due to people being released who are pregnant, over 60, have health conditions, have less than 60 days remaining for their sentences or have low-bond amounts, according to Prison Policy Initiative. I have given you this information so that you can see that keeping people incarcerated forces them to be put at risk for the coronavirus.
I am asking you to do two things: Educate yourselves further on what it means to be incarcerated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Call/email your legislator and tell them inmates are at risk.
Those who are incarcerated are people with health issues as well. Help them be less at risk.
RACHEL RENNHACK
Edgerton