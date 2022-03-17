This letter is in response to a letter published online March 14 entitled “Thanks to Rep. Bryan Steil for fighting Joe Biden’s costly agenda” (published in print March 15, Page 6A).
This writer is poorly misinformed about what is causing the rise in prices on everything from gasoline to basic goods one needs to survive. Allow me to tackle both and illuminate the public with a couple of facts.
On the subject of gasoline, this is tied to oil prices, which President Biden has helped to bring down from over $130 a barrel to around $93. However, gas prices are still going up. This is price gouging by oil companies - they are responsible for the rise in gas prices, not President Biden. It’s also related to supply and demand, something President Biden has no control over.
As for the rise in prices on basic goods, this is being caused mainly by the ongoing but weakening pandemic. This was something that Donald Trump could have done a great deal toward ending but chose not to. He chose not to so Republicans would have a talking point for the midterm elections. That is the new Republican strategy: manufacture talking points because their platform is so weak and unpopular that they can’t use it.
People need to stop blindly and mindlessly taking the words of representatives and senators verbatim and using them to try and win an argument. Nine times out of 10, it is at best not fully true. Do your own research and use your own good judgment.