I’m responding to the Saturday letter by Joanne O. Anderson of Janesville.

First, we don’t elect a president by the majority vote. We are a democratic-represented republic, and whoever wins the majority of electoral votes wins the presidency. The Founding Fathers did not want mass rule.

Second, to impeach a president, he has to commit an impeachable crime. Our president, Donald Trump, has not. In fact, he is probably one of the most honest presidents we have elected. After three years of continuous investigation, they have found absolutely no criminal activity in his presidency or his private life.

Third point, for eight years, our economy grew at a rate of 1.5 to 2%. We had high unemployment, low wages and low consumer confidence. Our industrial jobs were going overseas, and we were told that this was our new normal.

Then we elected Donald Trump president. His tax cuts and policies have given us a 50-year low in unemployment, the economy is growing between 3 and 4% a year and wages are going up. Our industrial jobs are coming back. We are now the world’s largest producer of oil, and we are exporting it.

Yes, Donald Trump’s presidency is making American great again.

ROLLY E. COATS

Milton