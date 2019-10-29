Republicans are screaming about taxpayer money being spent by Democrats who are fulfilling their constitutional duty investigating a whistleblower complaint. Of course, nothing is said about the taxpayer money that was spent reinvestigating Hillary Clinton’s e-mails only to prove once again that she did nothing wrong.

Or how about the latest investigation investigating the Russian investigators? The United States attorney general and his sidekick have been flying all over Europe interviewing the people that Robert Mueller questioned during the initial investigation. Donald Trump is obsessed with trying to punish his rivals and prove that his buddy Vladimir Putin did not help him get elected. Ladies and gentlemen, this is his paranoid obsession.

Whenever my mother caught me breaking a rule, and I would offer all types of excuses, she would say, “I do think thou protest too much.” Listening to Trump rant about how everyone is out to get him and refusing to show his tax returns are great examples of “protesting” too much.

If he has done nothing wrong, then what’s his problem?

As far as Russia is concerned, why is Trump so intent on keeping his tax returns secret? If his Russian bank loans are all on the up and up, why the cloak of secrecy? Think about it. We are the ones paying for his paranoid obsession to hurt his rivals.

BONITA DECKER

Janesville