The Donald Trump campaign said, “Who’s going to pay for it?”

Reality: Mexico refused to pay for the wall. After trying to declare a national emergency, Trump is attempting to take $3.6 billion from military construction projects to pay for the wall. Many of those construction projects were planned to beef up NATO defenses against Russian aggression.

Trump campaign said trade wars are “good and easy to win!”

Reality: American consumers are paying for the tariffs, estimated at $1,000 per family. Trump as much as admitted this when he delayed some tariffs that would have “dampened” Christmas spending. The tariffs were undertaken without support from allies, creating volatile markets, including for soybeans. Billions of taxpayer money have been paid out as aid for farmers, while Wisconsin leads the nation in farm bankruptcies!

Trump campaign said, "Drain the swamp!"

Reality: The Washington Post reported Sept. 4 that some former administration officials are now working in the energy sector: "Scott Pruitt left his job heading the Environmental Protection Agency and within a few months had started consulting for coal magnate Joseph W. Craft III. Three weeks after leaving the Interior Department, energy counselor Vincent DeVito joined Cox Oil Offshore, which operates in the Gulf of Mexico, as its executive vice president and general counsel. Now, Joe Balash — who oversaw oil and gas drilling on federal lands before resigning from Interior on Friday — is joining a foreign oil company that is expanding operations on Alaska’s North Slope.”

Stay informed and watch what Trump does, not what he says!

JIM MAROUSIS

Fort Atkinson