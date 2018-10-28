Public education used to be simple. You paid your taxes, joined the PTA and made certain you sat where your kid could see you when he sang in the choir for the first school assembly.
If you were rich, Catholic or had kids with discipline problems, you sent your kids to a private school and paid for it yourself.
Education is no longer simple, though the requirements of where to sit at the first school assembly haven’t changed. Yet one issue at the heart of education has — locality. We have lost and continue to lose local control.
Gov. Scott Walker and state Rep. Tyler August supported a series of bills in 2017 that would limit local control of school district referendums, limit when referendums could be held and penalized schools that approved referendums by reducing their state aid.
Education is not the first issue Walker and August have supported that removed local control. Their records show they supported limiting local control of rental properties, allowing big-box stores to pay taxes as if their lots were vacant and removed local control over police and fire commissions.
We citizens of the 32nd Assembly District are capable of voting to benefit our local schools when that issue is of importance, whether it is for or against additional funds. We’re the ones who attend the assemblies and know our children, our schools and our local education best.
I’m voting against those government representatives who limit our local control.
JUDY HASELHOEF
Lake Geneva
