Sacred, precious, historic, irreplaceable. These are words that come to mind when one thinks of the beautiful pristine, virgin acreage along County G. It is a priceless vestige of original prairie, as it was even before our native Indians. Now comes the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin wanting to build a complex on that precious site. Surely in all of Rock County we can find an alternative site and preserve this awesome, historic landscape for all our future children and generations to come.

I would personally contribute $100 to fund a search committee to find that alternative site. I certainly appreciate the Humane Society's current need for a location change and expansion. However, there is no urgency here, and once this original prairie acreage is invaded and desecrated, it is gone forever. I appeal desperately to the Human Society Board of Directors to reconsider its decision and do the right thing: Seek an alternative and preserve this precious site. And I ask the public to appeal to the Humane Society board to do the right thing in this rescue mission.

DON HILBIG

Beloit