Part of Palmer Park is listed as a potential site for a new Janesville indoor sports complex.

I am a Janesville citizen who has had an intense romantic relationship with Palmer Park for more than 50 years. My wife eventually had to resign herself to sharing me with this natural mistress.

The wooded areas of Palmer Park are soothing, magic places. They help me maintain sanity in a world that is sometimes overwhelming. Those woods also hold many fond memories for me.

I hope I am not alone when I wonder why such a beautiful, serene place would be considered as a potential location for a Janesville’s sports complex.

I quote from the Joni Mitchell song “Big Yellow Taxi” from 1970:

“They took all the trees and put them in a tree museum.

Then they charged all the people a dollar and a half just to see 'em."

Don't it always seem to go that you don't know what you've got 'till it's gone?"

They paved paradise and they put up a parking lot..."

Let’s not pave paradise to put up a parking lot.

JIM THORP

Janesville