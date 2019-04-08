Part of Palmer Park is listed as a potential site for a new Janesville indoor sports complex.

I am a Janesville citizen who has had an intense romantic relationship with Palmer Park for more than 50 years. My wife eventually had to resign herself to sharing me with this natural mistress.

The wooded areas of Palmer Park are soothing, magic places. They help me maintain sanity in a world that is sometimes overwhelming. Those woods also hold many fond memories for me.

I hope I am not alone when I wonder why such a beautiful, serene place would be considered as a potential location for a Janesville’s sports complex.

I quote from the Joni Mitchell song “Big Yellow Taxi” from 1970:

“They took all the trees and put them in a tree museum.

Then they charged all the people a dollar and a half just to see 'em."

Don't it always seem to go that you don't know what you've got 'till it's gone?"

They paved paradise and they put up a parking lot..."

Let’s not pave paradise to put up a parking lot.

JIM THORP

Janesville

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.