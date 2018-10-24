On Nov. 6, we will choose a U.S. senator to represent Wisconsin. Leah Vukmir has practiced as a nurse for more than 25 years, is the mother of an Army Ranger, the child of immigrants and has an outstanding record of accomplishment as a state senator. Leah has helped pass legislation that has given Wisconsin the lowest unemployment in history, budget surpluses, tax cuts and returned manufacturing jobs to Wisconsin.
Tammy Baldwin, who has been a lifelong politician with no record of accomplishment, is best known for sitting on a report only she had detailing the overprescribing of opioids at the Tomah VA. She has betrayed our veterans. Baldwin announced she would oppose the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court just 48 hours after he was nominated without even meeting with him. Baldwin defends the gruesome act of partial-birth abortion where 3,000 to 5,000 late-term babies are killed every year and is backing socialized medicine that will more than double your taxes, drive physicians from medicine and eliminate choice.
Whether you like President Trump or not, I ask you to vote on policy. Leah will end illegal immigration, restore our military greatness, keep taxes low, repeal Obamacare and will “fall in front of a truck to protect patients with pre-existing conditions.” Tammy Baldwin will be another do-nothing senator controlled by coastal liberal elites. Don’t let the personality of the president cause you to stay home or vote for poor policy.
RICH STROHM
Lyons
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse