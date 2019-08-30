September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. I encourage everyone to please review the warning signs in the Rock County Wisconsin Crisis Intervention brochure (bit.ly/2HwS85G). If you are thinking of harming yourself or you know of someone who is thinking of suicide, please call Rock County Crisis Intervention. They are available 24/7 at 608-757-5025, 608-757-2244 or 911.

Please reach out to someone who has lost a loved one to suicide. In order for them to move forward with their healing process, they are in need of our help and compassion.

I would like to thank all the Rock County organizations that work so hard to help prevent these terrible tragedies. One tragedy is one too many.

TONY FARRELL SR.

Rock County Suicide Prevention Network and Safety Series volunteer executive director