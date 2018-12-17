Dear Speaker Paul Ryan,
I am asking for you to please hear bill S3530 in the House, reauthorizing funding for the Museum and Library Services Act. Accepting changes to the bill as requested by the House Republican majority, the Senate passed S3530 on Dec. 4 by unanimous consent. The bill was then forwarded to the House where it is now being "held at the desk."
This is a noncontroversial bill that provides funding to states for programs and services in libraries and museums. In Wisconsin, funding has been used to set up our statewide delivery of library materials, strengthen our broadband networks, provide access to databases for research and digitize historical documents, as well as many other worthwhile projects. I feel that the return on investment for this program is one of the highest that receives federal funding.
As a constituent of the Congressional 1st District and director of your hometown library, I simply ask you to do the right thing and bring S3530 up for a vote in the House.
BRYAN J. McCORMICK
Director of Hedberg Public Library, Janesville
