Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Snow during the morning will taper off during the afternoon, but it will remain cloudy with increasing winds. Morning high of 34F with temps falling to near 20. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 4F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.