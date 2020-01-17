Do the majority of evangelicals support Donald Trump because he is such a religious person? Do they ever evaluate Trump based on the 10 Commandments?
1) “You shall have no other gods before me.” Since Trump infrequently goes to church, his worshiping of God is intensely private, if at all.
2) “You shall make no idols.” Other than the almighty dollar, Trump gets a pass.
3) “You shall not take the name of the Lord your God in vain.” This is tough for most males, and Trump can be extremely profane.
4) “Keep the Sabbath day holy.” Does golf counts as being holy on the Sabbath?
5) “Honor your father and your mother.” Trump probably does this as he owes everything financial to Daddy.
6) “You shall not murder.” Does killing Qasem Soleimani count?
7. “You shall not commit adultery.” Whoa. Three wives and numerous paid-off lovers, let alone the 17 women that have accused Trump of sexual assault.
8) “You shall not steal.” Trump’s illegally taking money from a charity qualifies as stealing.
9) “You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor.” Trump’s 15,000-plus lies in three years in office obliterates any competitor.
10) “You shall not covet.” Trump’s ego has him coveting anything that is not nailed down whether it is Barack Obama’s accomplishments, a woman or money to be made while in government.
Trump is easily the most nonreligious person to ever occupy the White House, and yet evangelicals continue to support him. How do evangelicals sleep at night?
ROBERT OBLAK
Walworth