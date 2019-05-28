A May 6 story (Page 2A), “GOP renews anti-abortion push,” states that “signing any any anti-abortion measure into law would spark serious questions about (Gov. Tony Evers’) loyalty to the Democratic Party.”

Questions from whom? Would they come from pro-life or pro-choice groups or his party?

After reading the article, I'm leaning toward his party.

Planned parenthood performed 332,757 abortions for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018, according to the group's annual report. Let that number sink in for awhile. That number equates out to about 911 aborted children a day, everyday of the year!

Now Gov. Evers is in opposition to any anti-abortion bills being brought forward, according to the article, which tells me he's OK with the Planned Parenthood practice.

That being said, I struggle with the question: Is Evers right for wisconsin?

Is he more concerned with his loyalty to his party or to the people of Wisconsin?

Will he stand for the unborn child or not?

I understand in certain situations when a woman's health is at risk, measures have to be taken. But to cloak everyday abortions as a woman's health right, I find disturbing. I wish our governor would take a long, hard look at that and not worry about his loyalty to his party but the path Planned Parenthood is taking. He should ask himself whether that's a path we should be on.

These are choices made every day, and people must live with them--the keyword being "live."

TIM CULLEN

Janesville