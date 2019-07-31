I am an avid reader of The Gazette for many years. I have noticed you have covered one side of the opioid crisis blame game in the courts these days. I am a victim of the other side of the story. It seems we have forgotten about the American Medical Association, doctors and medical institutions who actually held the smoking pen or, in my case, the phone. They called in my scripts every two weeks for 22 years.

I worked construction for 37 years, paid taxes, raised a family and had work injuries through the years while living the “American dream.” Yes, the pharmaceuticals are to blame, but what about the other side of the story? The media now ignores the victims' opinions or reasoning. There needs to be more insight into the kickbacks, gifts and free samples that doctors and other medical professionals accepted since the 1960s. They need to fess up to their wrongs, too. Then one day, they just cut me off to go buy in the street without any help.

JAMES S. HEIDER

Janesville