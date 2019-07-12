United Way Blackhawk Region is proud to serve as part of the Finding Opportunities to Collaborate and Unite Services (FOCUS) coalition, and we applaud the efforts of this multidisciplinary team, as it works to identify innovative strategies to address homelessness in our community. As we’ve heard time and again, a golden ticket solution does not exist for this tough-to-solve problem.

While discussion continues over the proposed ordinance change and prospective overnight parking lot, we are heartened to hear so many residents’ voice support and suggest ideas for improving access and coordination of services for our homeless neighbors.

Citizens who want to be part of the solution and help make a difference, here is your call to action:

Give. Please make a financial donation to United Way or other local organizations working to alleviate homelessness. Financial support is critical to ensure both crisis and long-term programs are adequately staffed and delivering results.

Advocate. Join FOCUS, the Homeless Intervention Task Force, Diversity Action Team or other local coalition combining forces to serve the greater good. Together, we can achieve so much more than any one of us can alone.

Volunteer. Area nonprofits need your help. Volunteering provides a first-hand look at the challenges local homeless families are working hard to overcome. Search local volunteer opportunities at liveunitedbr.org/volunteer.

We win by working together, forging partnerships and finding new solutions to old problems. We all win when we LIVE UNITED.

MARY FANNING-PENNY

President and CEO of United Way Blackhawk Region