The recently enacted Republican tax cuts for your 2018 income will average a savings of $2,053 per year in Wisconsin. This is money you earned and no longer have to turn over to the federal government. U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi has referred to the tax cut as “crumbs.” Maybe it is a “crumb” to her in relation to her taxpayer-paid salary but not to me. A campaign promise that Pelosi has made is that she will take away your tax cut when the Democrats take back the House. She insists that it is a “crumb” and that evil corporations got the benefit.
It has been shown time and time again that our corporate tax rate was the highest in the world and that U.S. corporations were keeping their foreign earnings in overseas banks rather than bring them back to the U.S. to have them taxed at confiscatory rates. Now more than $1 trillion is finding its way to the U.S. This will be taxed, invested and spent here. Already many companies announced they were using their tax savings to raise wages and make investments in the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has said the tax cuts have been good for our economy, and it is showing. Pelosi’s plan is to meet you at your door and demand that you give her more of what you earned so she can spend it. Who do you want to spend the money you earned, Democrat Pelosi or you?
TRUDY SCHULZ
East Troy
