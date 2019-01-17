The national debt is at an all-time high of $21.9 trillion with tax cuts continuing. Government shutdowns began in 1976 with the three longest shutdowns all since 1995. The U.S. has had budget deficits every year since 2002. Tax cuts are always popular, and every president seems to promise tax cuts, but they're irresponsible with our staggering debt. This is a recipe for disaster.

Donald Trump did promise Mexico would pay for the border wall. How then can we justify a border wall with a price tag sure to exceed the estimated $5.7 billion? The wall is just a Band-Aid with no solution for the much bigger problem. The immigration rate is actually declining. U.S. Immigration and Naturalization estimates more people simply overstay their visas in the U.S. than illegally cross the border. Border security is necessary, but the wall is wrong on so many levels. Could the border wall and the government shutdown just be a distraction from the heightened Robert Mueller investigation? The Statue of Liberty has always been our symbol of America. Do we want the border wall to be our new symbol?

CONNIE MYERS

Janesville