I understand that you may be deeply concerned, even scared, during this time. Let us take time to consider carefully the words that we spoke during our Ash Wednesday service and understand the meaning of the Lenten season. Lent is a time of consideration, inner searching, penance and acceptance of our mortality. Please then, during this time of Lent which has coincided with this time of global pandemic, do not let fear catch hold of you.
As creatures formed by God and endowed with brilliant minds we must look to science. So far, no outbreaks have occurred in our community. As such we will continue to worship together in the same physical space. Even were there to be outbreaks in our community we would continue to worship together, though that may take a different form in consideration of such a situation, which is not the situation that we are in presently. That said, the leading medical authorities advise against physical contact and encourage us to wash our hands. Please, listen to these individuals (in the CDC and local bodies) as they know what is best in this situation.
After discussion with the worship committee for First Christian Church Janesville, we have decided that things will be different in worship in consideration of COVID-19. There will be hand sanitizer on the communion table to be used before offering communion individually, and prayer hands and peace signs exchanged rather than hand shakes and hugs during our passing of the peace.
COLIN DOUGLAS
Pastor of First Christian Church Janesville