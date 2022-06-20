YOUR VIEWS Your Views: DNR made right call on GM site Jun 20, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I see that the "requirement" to remove the concrete base from the old GM plant has now been put to rest.More intelligent heads have prevailed.I'm not usually a big fan of the DNR but they were absolutely right about this one.Maybe the DNR is a bit smarter than I thought they were.JIM LONGBeloit SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now UPDATE: Milton baseball team advances to state baseball title game after wins over Hartland Arrowhead, Greendale Court records show Carl J. Isaacs, Jr. was serving prison sentence at home when he disappeared Rock County Sheriff's Office has learned identity of 'River Man' found outside Clinton in 1995 Rock County Sheriff's Office: 27 years later, John Doe identified as Delavan man Janesville man charged in sexual assault of Milton woman with dementia Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form