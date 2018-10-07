Even though I vote in every Presidential election, I’ve never followed local politics. They’re complicated, and as a stay-at-home mom, life was complicated enough.
This year is different. My children are exactly why I am supporting Katherine Gaulke, because they deserve better. I’ve known Katherine for 13 years, and she’s the only person I’ve met who has read the Affordable Care Act cover to cover. Katherine founded the Wisconsin Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, led insurance information nights at Badger High School and volunteered at Open Arms Free Clinic. She walks the walks when it comes to improving our community. When she told me she was running for state Assembly, I thought, “Wow, if anyone can bring common-sense solutions to Madison, she can!”
The first time I heard her speak to a crowd about why she was running and what we can improve in Assembly District 32, I was in awe. Her passion and knowledge is obvious.
I agree with Katherine that health care is not just about going to the doctor. It’s about clean drinking water and safe roads and good education.
I’m tired of the tap water in Como smelling like bleach, my car getting beat up by potholes and how our schools are closing because they don’t have funding. I can’t wait for Katherine to get started in Madison so she can address our needs instead of special interests. Please join me in voting for Mom on a Mission Katherine Gaulke Nov. 6!
GERTRUDE SUHAJDA
Volunteer director for the Katherine Gaulke campaign
