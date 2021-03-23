Six of our grandchildren graduated from the Brown Deer School District, where they learned to live “The Brown Deer Way.”
As a former teacher, I am disappointed to see Jill Underly running such a negative campaign. Instead of digging up dirt on her opponent, I would rather hear about positive things she has done for her district. That would be “The Brown Deer Way.”
Deb Kerr has made major improvements in the Brown Deer schools, thanks to three referendums passed by the voters. She supports the science of reading, which is crucial to improve literacy statewide. As far as time spent on school matters, I don’t know of a principal or superintendent that doesn’t spend many hours of overtime.
For more information, check Kerr4Kids.com.
JAN EVANS
Milton