What is wrong with Republican voters? There was a race for Wisconsin Supreme Court just now. Where were they? Don't give me the coronavirus excuse, either. Liberals seemed to have come out just fine. I'm not even mad at them. I just detest the way they are trying to destroy this country.
The supreme court races are more important than the governor's race. In about two years, there will be another one coming at us, and if we don't get our heads out of where the sun doesn't shine, we will lose that one, and the court will be flipped. Also the Republican Party leadership needs to get the heck out of Madison!
JERRY JOHNSON
Burlington