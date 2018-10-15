I would like to write about my concern regarding the closure of First Choice Women's Health Center, which is a division of Community Action. First Choice has been providing professional, confidential, quality health care to men and women of reproductive ages since 1972. They provided all FDA-approved birth control methods, testing and treatment of STDs, annual health-care exams, breast and cervical screenings, pregnancy testing and education, emergency contraception and were certified Medicaid providers. They serviced more than 3,000 patients per year.
Community Action made a unilateral decision to terminate services effective Oct. 18. This will make an enormous impact to the citizens of Rock County and surrounding counties. Besides providing Medicaid coverage, they had a sliding fee scale that provided those with no available source of income or insurance to receive their services at no charge or a very little co-pay. No patient was denied coverage based upon their inability to pay for their services. Shame on Community Action of Rock and Walworth Counties!
LORI RICHARDSON
Milton
