The League of Women Voters of Janesville was relieved to learn that the Democratic and Republican candidates running for the 1st Congressional District seat will participate in a debate in Oak Creek at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19.

Although this event will be held 80 miles from Janesville, its announcement somewhat lessens our disappointment that neither major party candidate accepted the invitation that we and Forward Janesville extended to them to participate in a candidate forum in Janesville. (Consistent with the League’s nonpartisan policy, we extended our invitation to all three candidates whose names appear on the ballot.)

Our disappointment in the two major party candidates deepened when neither submitted written answers to questions for the Vote411.org voter guide published by the LWV Education Fund. Responses would have provided voters the opportunity to make direct comparisons of the candidates’ priorities and positions on gun violence, climate change and women’s health.

Voters deserve better than this from candidates running for high political office. Voters deserve more rather than fewer opportunities to see candidates engage with one another in public and open forums. Voters deserve to be able to compare directly candidates’ responses to issues and questions posed to them by journalists and organizations that encourage informed and active participation in government.

The LWV wants Janesville area residents to know that you will be able to view the Oak Creek debate online through wiseye.org and jsonline.com. Please watch. Inform and empower yourselves.

LINDA REINHARDT

League of Women Voters of Janesville president

