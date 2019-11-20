In response to the Tuesday editorial, “Sinking scores should worry school district,” let’s see an article by someone from the UW-Madison School of Education relating all of the factors that affect test scores.

As a retired educator who worked in a federally funded Title 1 program, we were always placed in low-income school areas. This alone should be a clue to causes of “sinking scores.” The greater the poverty, the lower the scores. We can’t put the score burden on school people. Maybe it should be placed on economical factors that school people can’t control. Let’s see some causal relationships discussed.

PAULETTE MELVIN

Janesville