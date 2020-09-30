I have encountered a serious problem in the Janesville area for senior citizens who would like an apartment near other seniors.
Those connected with nursing homes have sky-high rents, usually small or in an area that you like. The cheaper apartment complexes have long waiting lists.
I made a deposit about six months ago for a two-bedroom unit and was recently told that they could not even promise a unit within a year. I just saw a two-bedroom available at another place that looked nice and called right away to find it was gone. I am now No. 22 on their waiting list, but there are income restrictions, so I do not know if I am eligible. Another place with small apartments won't even answer the phone or return a message. These are the better places where you have shelter for your car and can have your own washer and dryer.
I believe that denying an apartment to someone with too much money is every bit as discriminatory as telling a Black person they cannot rent from you because they are the wrong color. That is illegal.
A while back, I attended an open house to do with apartments about to open next to a nursing home. They had one bedrooms with a den for a mere $2,600 per month! I may be old, but I'm not stupid when it comes to handling money.
NANCY JEAN SEBLOM
Milton