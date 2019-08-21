People who run their countries as dictators are not used to having to back down. Remember Saddam Hussein, defiant even when the U.S. Army was on his doorstep and he had no allies? People such as Ayatollah Khamenei, Kim Jong-Un and Xi Jinping are not likely to give up anything just because of threats or economic hardship. Any policy that depends on a person used to absolute authority backing down in fear or putting the welfare of his people ahead of his ego is set up to fail.

DAVID RIECK

Janesville