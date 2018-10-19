About that proposed north-side development, what is it with these developers trying to do projects that do not meet the zoning plans for the area? The next question is, how much land does Janesville have zoned for a project like this? These questions apply to this project and the rejected project behind Walmart.
It seems no one has suggested other areas where the zoning is encouraging the type of development like these people are wanting to do. Isn't that a logical follow-up? "We can't allow this development in this area. Your sort of project is more suited for that area, that area or that area."
Actually, I would think that is the purpose of major streets, such as Milton Avenue/Highway 26, to build commercial and high-density residential developments that generate high traffic loads. If we can't build high-traffic projects along major streets, where should we build them? I remember the outcry when they built Pine Tree Mall. Many people complained about the increased traffic it would create. Well, it was built and with a nice street plan designed for the traffic loads it created. I find it easy to get in and out of the area, and I enjoy going there to shop.
It seems too many people want all the amenities of a larger city, but they want the atmosphere of Footville or Clinton. Well, I want my lawn to stay green, but I don't like the rain--what is wrong with this picture?
JEFF KUTZ
Janesville
