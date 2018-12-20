Most parents wouldn’t believe their child would become addicted to alcohol because they raised them right and they’re too smart. I thought that until my daughter, Brittany Hallett of Milton, died at 26 years old from alcohol addiction. She was a straight-A student and was loving and family oriented. She had everything going for her until alcohol took her down with a vengeance.
I became secretary and board member with Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change because I don’t want another parent to grieve the loss of their child to alcohol or drugs.
This holiday season, be the role model you want your children to follow. They are watching you. Show them you don’t require alcohol to have a good time at a party to be happy. Always let them see that you don’t require alcohol when you feel stressed or sad or when something bad happens. Teach them healthy coping mechanisms they can use.
It’s important because, according to the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence, “Young people who start drinking alcohol before age 15 are 5 times more likely to develop alcohol abuse or dependence than people who first used alcohol at age 21 or older.” Our brains are developing until the age of 25 years old. Alcohol impairs that brain development. Seriously!
For more information, I created my own website (www.BrittanysACAP.com) with a link to its Facebook page where I post information about alcohol addiction. To learn more about Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change, check out www.JM4C.org.
JENNY HALLETT
Milton
