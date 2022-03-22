Your Views: Dependable Aaron Burdick should be elected to Janesville City Council Mar 22, 2022 Mar 22, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I'm hoping you'll join me in voting for Aaron Burdick for City Council on April 5.He was born and raised in Janesville, is married and a father of two grown children.He worked his way through the ranks of the sheriff's department for 23 years and is currently captain of the detectives.It is imperative that he is dependable, dedicated and decisive on his job, just as he would be for our city council. A vote for Aaron is a vote for a better community and a better future.ROGER SCHWARTZJanesville SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Chili's plans restaurant on Janesville lot that used to house a Perkins Janesville picks three superintendent finalists, all from Wisconsin districts Navigating around the Humes Road tear-up: a Janesville story Janesville housing demand expected to skyrocket Death notices for March 18, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form