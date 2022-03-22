I'm hoping you'll join me in voting for Aaron Burdick for City Council on April 5.

He was born and raised in Janesville, is married and a father of two grown children.

He worked his way through the ranks of the sheriff's department for 23 years and is currently captain of the detectives.

It is imperative that he is dependable, dedicated and decisive on his job, just as he would be for our city council. A vote for Aaron is a vote for a better community and a better future.

ROGER SCHWARTZ

Janesville

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you