I respectfully disagree with the writer who claimed in a Thursday letter to the editor that “cheap dental care is already available." He suggests that dental assistant program students are “begging for practice.” Dental assistant programs do not typically provide dental services of any kind to the general public. However, dental hygiene programs do provide basic preventive services (cleaning, exam and x-rays) for a minimal fee, and students are always looking for more patients.

The caveat? One must be willing and able to drive to Madison, Milwaukee, Rockford or Waukesha on a weekday for these dental hygiene services and, more importantly, be prepared to spend, at a minimum, an entire day at the school since students take much longer to complete the care than an experienced provider. Low income persons would likely struggle to obtain reliable transportation to a school and dedicate a full day to seek care.

Further, for the general public, restorative care (fillings, crowns, extractions, etc.) is not available at dental hygiene schools. Most often, people without insurance seek dental care when they are in pain, not for cleanings. Additionally, people with BadgerCare routinely find it very difficult to find providers willing to accept this insurance because of the dismal reimbursement rates to providers. I was elated to learn that Gov. Tony Evers is trying to increase dental care funding for low income populations. It is more than overdue!

CINDY RUIZ

Dental assistant instructor at Blackhawk Technical College