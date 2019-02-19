I respectfully disagree with the writer who claimed in a Thursday letter to the editor that “cheap dental care is already available." He suggests that dental assistant program students are “begging for practice.” Dental assistant programs do not typically provide dental services of any kind to the general public. However, dental hygiene programs do provide basic preventive services (cleaning, exam and x-rays) for a minimal fee, and students are always looking for more patients.

The caveat? One must be willing and able to drive to Madison, Milwaukee, Rockford or Waukesha on a weekday for these dental hygiene services and, more importantly, be prepared to spend, at a minimum, an entire day at the school since students take much longer to complete the care than an experienced provider. Low income persons would likely struggle to obtain reliable transportation to a school and dedicate a full day to seek care.

Further, for the general public, restorative care (fillings, crowns, extractions, etc.) is not available at dental hygiene schools. Most often, people without insurance seek dental care when they are in pain, not for cleanings. Additionally, people with BadgerCare routinely find it very difficult to find providers willing to accept this insurance because of the dismal reimbursement rates to providers. I was elated to learn that Gov. Tony Evers is trying to increase dental care funding for low income populations. It is more than overdue!

CINDY RUIZ

Dental assistant instructor at Blackhawk Technical College

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse