At one time, my father was a good Democrat.
He was a delegate to the Michigan State Democratic Convention and voted three times for Truman for President. Yes, you are correct, Truman only ran once. Dad’s voting escapade was arranged by the Democratic Party. In 1952, he became a Republican and voted only once in each election.
We have had continuous examples of Democratic voter fraud. In 1959, Mayor Daley (D), after votes in other parts of the state of Illinois were counted declared the vote count for Chicago making sure it was enough for Kennedy’s victory. Mayor Daley gave the infamous instructions to Democrats, “vote early, vote often."
Democrats have been pushing continuously for eliminating laws that insure the integrity of elections and that your honest vote is not negated by fraud. They are trying to eliminate voter ID and pushing for doing mass mailings of unsolicited ballots that can be fraudulently filled out. A recent case of “ballot harvesting” was in Minnesota in Ilhan Omar’s (D) district. There the buying of mail-in ballots was recorded on video.
Will this destruction of election integrity only stop when Democrats have eliminated your honest vote and have our election’s security ranked with Third World dictatorships?
JOHN SURINAK
Delavan