The only crisis on our southern border is the one invented by Donald Trump. Nicholas Kristof in a recent op-ed said there isn’t a known case of a terrorist sneaking into the country through unfenced areas of this border. Most narcotics smuggled into the U.S. come in trucks and cars that pass through official ports of entry. The majority of undocumented immigrants came here legally and overstay their visas. Trump has no respect for the truth.

A real immigration reform bill, the Immigration Modernization Act of 2013, passed the Senate, 68-32, with heavy support from Democrats. Conservative Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives killed that bill using the idiotic, undemocratic Republican Hastert Rule. But all you hear from Trump is Democrats don’t want border security. Nonsense.

Sixty-three million ill-informed Americans voted for Donald Trump. Now the whole country is stewing in their puke. When are these people going to learn that FOX News is just a propaganda outlet for the oligarchs who rule this country?

We helped create the violence and sordid economic conditions in Central America, which is driving immigrants to our southern border. Remember the death squads we trained at the School of the Americas? Strip Trump of his wealth, plunk him and his family down in Guatemala, and see if he can pull himself up by his bootstraps. Careful Donald, you might get teargassed if you seek asylum at our border.

NORMAN AULABAUGH

Orfordville