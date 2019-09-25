As I write this, today is a beautiful day. Weather change, not climate change, is the key. The weather is changing from summer to fall. It will change from fall to winter, winter to spring and spring to summer as it has for 4.5 billion years. The planet has survived earthquakes, volcanoes, erosion, continental drifts, solar flares, plate tectonics, sunspot magnet storms, tidal waves, fires and reoccurring ice ages.

Now, Democrats think "plastic bags" will destroy the world in 12 years (as they leave their garbage on the streets and in parks after their protests). Democratic doomsayers don't care about the environment as long as their mansion space is clean. They can't even clean the feces off the streets in the cities they run. In the 1970s, they claimed an ice age was approaching but shifted to global warming in the 1980s, and now it's climate change. They change the name when the climate doesn't cooperate.

It's all about indoctrinating the kids, taking 70% of our money through higher taxes, taking our guns, taking away meat, opening borders, weakening the economy, suppressing free speech, removing the Electoral College (so New York and California can control the country), killing babies and mandating government-controlled health care--all hidden under the Green New Deal.

Students, here's how to fight climate change: no phones, no iPads, no TV, no Xbox, no new clothes, no cars (walk to school). Are you in?

If the world is going to end in 12 years, that’ll be God’s decision, not the Democrats.

JOE SESEK

Milton