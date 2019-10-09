Twenty-one years ago, Congressman Jerry Nadler, a Democrat from New York, was quoted saying, "The impeachment of a president is undoing of a national election, and one of the reasons they are telling us that our votes don't count and that the election must be set aside." Now I beg the question, what has changed for Democrats? The answer is simple: They currently lack the one thing they strive for, and that is power.

After the 2016 election of President Donald Trump, Democrats immediately cried Russian collusion. Following a two-year-long and expensive investigation, the Democrats supposed savior, Robert Mueller, found no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. This ultimately led House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to urge House Democrats to back away from the idea of impeachment.

What has changed since April that made Speaker Pelosi announce impeachment proceeding? Once again, the answer is simple: The Democrats realize that they are out of touch with middle America. Rather than attempting to defeat President Trump, Democrats would instead try to create false narratives that they believe will hurt the public opinion of the president. On the contrary, the impeachment inquiry might hurt the Democrats more than anything.

Congressman Nadler's words from 21 years ago ring true today as impeaching President Trump would be an attempt at undoing a national election. However, he and many Democrats in the House and Senate are the ones attempting to pry the votes from under us.

TYLER MURRAY

Whitewater