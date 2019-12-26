A major cause of civil war is when people believe that their government is illegitimate. I’ve previously written that I believe that one of President Obama’s intentions was to divide our people and to introduce anarchy. We have the violent communist/socialist/fascist group oxymoronically known as Antifa, increasing violence against our policemen, public mockings and shootings of Republican lawmakers and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declaring our president to be “an imposter.” Democrats are declaring that President Trump illegally won the election because of Russia and also because our constitutional voting system is unjust, archaic and outdated.

Our Constitution, Declaration of Independence and our history are under constant attack. We have Democrat members of Congress who are philosophically opposed to our historical America. Hillary Clinton has declared that should she run again she could also “win again.” Many Democrats are calling for open resistance to our president and his policies. And now we observe our president in the midst of an extra-constitutional impeachment debacle in which the Democrats creatively, cleverly and covertly created an unjust and corrupt impeachment case by turning “noncrimes” into “crimes.” We now hear that since he is an “impeached” president, he is no longer our president. And on it goes, and where this ends no one knows.

I contacted Congressman Mark Pocan to encourage him to speak for truth, virtue and fairness in the unjust impeachment hearings processes. There’s no evidence that he ever attempted to so do. In him, I’m seriously disappointed.

RONALD E. GAY

Evansville