House Democrats are threatening to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress because he hasn’t turned over the entire Mueller report. Barr released 92% of the report to the public and more than 98% to Congress. Two percent of the grand jury information has been redacted (by Justice Department lawyers working with Mueller, not by Barr) because it is governed by Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure, which prohibits disclosure of that information, even to Congress.

Democrats have refused to walk down the hall to read the report. They know there is nothing to bolster their collusion or obstruction case. They just want the biased media to continue pretending there is something being covered up.

Democrats are attacking Barr because they know investigations are going to reveal the illegality and corruption of the two-year investigation into non-existent Russian collusion. They want to set the false narrative ahead of time.

Former top FBI official Bill Priestaps is the latest high-ranking FBI official involved in both the Clinton investigation and the Trump-Russia investigation to either be fired or to leave the bureau. Former FBI Director James Comey, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, former FBI special agent Peter Strzok and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page are all gone. Evidence also shows corruption by Justice Department official Bruce Ohr and his wife, Nellie Ohr.

Evidence will show the corruption and political bias of these individuals. Media lies won’t work this time.

FRAN HANUS

Milton