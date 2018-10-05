I finally get it.
Let’s take a walk back in history to 1998 when President Bill Clinton was being charged for perjuring himself with false statements about the infamous blue dress and the acts that took place in the Oval Office.
During the impeachment proceedings for his heinous acts against a young woman, the Senate came down with a vote/verdict in February 1999 of not guilty!
Now fast forward to the Brett Kavanaugh hearing.
Some of the same people that found Clinton not guilty of his acts (which by the way had physical evidence) are now judging Kavanaugh and finding him guilty first and not innocent until proven guilty.
Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Chuck Schumer are crying foul to the proceedings of Kavanaugh. They say he is unfit to sit on the highest court of the land, yet they gave a free pass to a man (and I use that word lightly) that did disgusting acts in the highest office of the land!
Can you see through the smoke yet? It’s proof positive politicians are for their party at any cost!
There’s an old saying about not throwing rocks if you live in a glass house.
Well, Dianne and Chuck, put down the rocks. Your history in politics are not stunning, but rather deplorable.
TIMOTHY M. CULLEN
Janesville
