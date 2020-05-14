The head of AARP Wisconsin, in his Monday column, was quick to pin the blame on COVID-19 outbreaks on nursing homes. With AARP's known support for Democrat causes, it is not surprising that Sam Wilson ignored executive orders by Democratic governors requiring nursing homes to admit infected patients, when hospitals equipped to handle such patients are being forced to lay off staff.
In mid- to late-March, when the susceptibility of elderly patients to dying of COVID-19 was well established, the governors of New York, Michigan, California, Pennsylvania and New Jersey issued executive orders requiring nursing homes to admit infected patients. I am aware of one nursing home in Wisconsin that also was required to admit an infected patient.
We must look to the example of Florida's governor, who saw no need to shut down the economy when you focus instead on protecting those actually vulnerable.
JON KONIECKI
Milton