Monday's letter to the editor ("'Comical' best describes attempts to defend Trump") was "comical." It very well parroted CNN/MSNBC talking points.
Complaints about President Trump are fine, but I didn’t read any Democratic solutions. In fact, I never read or hear any. Are Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi a solution: 40 years in office accomplishing nothing but getting rich off taxpayers' money? Are open borders a solution so more pandemics can fly in from China? How about costly tariffs that encourage American jobs to move overseas?
Is the solution shutting down a booming economy where everyone who wanted a job had one, allowing people to go on vacation, buy a car, buy a home, make repairs, socialize with family and friends in your favorite bar/restaurant? Is the solution taxing you at, let's say, 70% so your can pay for the lifestyle you've been living the last two months? Biden and Pelosi, Hollywood, athletes and the 1% aren't going to pay for it.
Is the solution packing the courts with judges who legislate from the bench instead of ruling based on the existing laws? Is the solution taking away everyone's gun rights? Is the solution having a news media that is suppressing both sides of a story and openly advocating destroying our country, the president and our laws? I didn't vote for a president to talk pretty. The last guy did that. This president doesn't talk pretty, but he gets results. We're all voting for him again because he has given us solutions, and the Democrats haven't.
JOSEPH SESEK
Milton