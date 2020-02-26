While scores of students were in Madison last month celebrating school choice with Vice President Mike Pence, Democrats announced a new proposal to phase out all of the state’s voucher programs.
Democrats touting their proposal, the Public Education Reinvestment Act, repeated their usual false statements.
Democrats claim vouchers are a huge drain on public education. Why should public schools continue to receive funding for students they no longer educate? Additionally, vouchers actually represent a savings to taxpayers. Vouchers are funded at a significantly lower level than any public school in the state. The gap is over $2,000 per student. Vouchers are a boon, not a drain, to taxpayers.
Democrats claim many of the students already attended a private school before receiving a voucher. Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction counts students who attended a private school on a voucher during the previous year as having attended a private school, deliberately inflating the counts.
Contrary to Democrats' claims, Wisconsin’s voucher programs are focused on serving Wisconsin’s most at-risk kids. The voucher program overwhelmingly serves lower income and minority population of students compared to traditional public schools. Democrats oppose this? Why?
Voucher schools have 75% minority backgrounds, public schools 31%. Voucher schools have 72% of families below the poverty line, public schools 42%.
Democrats call the voucher program a failed experiment. There is consistent evidence that vouchers improve student outcomes from test scores to character.
Republicans support this vital program for improving student scores while saving taxpayers’ money.
MIKE HANUS
Milton