In Adriana Cohen’s March 17 column in The Gazette ("A new label for Dems: 'Regressives,'" Page 6A), she blames Democrats for every possible perceived wrong in our country and stated that instead of “progressive,” the Dems were “regressive”.
“Regressive” is defined as “Returning to a previous and less advanced, or worse state, or way of behaving.”
Listed below are examples of recent “regressive” actions in the United States:
Womens’ rights: Republican-governed states have enacted 106 abortion restrictions in 2021, a year marked by unprecedented regressive threats to women's abortion rights and access.
The 2020 election: GOP politicians in numerous states continue to insist the 2020 election was fraudulent and that they will expose this and overturn the election. However, extensive research reveals that fraud is very rare, voter impersonation is virtually nonexistent, and many instances of alleged fraud are mistakes by voters or administrators.
Voting rights: Between Jan. 1 and July 14, 2021, at least 18 GOP-governed states enacted 30 laws to restrict access to the vote. These regressive laws make mail voting and early voting more difficult, impose harsher voter ID requirements, and make faulty voter purges more likely. More than 400 bills that restrict voting access have been introduced in numerous states’ 2021 legislative sessions.
Jan. 6, 2021, attack on Congress: The GOP declared the attack “legitimate political discourse,” and the Republican National Committee voted to censure Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for participating in the inquiry into the deadly riot at the Capital.
Cohen should consider writing about the above regressive GOP actions in her next column.