A vast majority of Americans, especially women, oppose late-term abortion. The killing of a baby at any time during a pregnancy breaks my heart. These tiny babies are human beings even though pro-choice advocates refer to these babies as “products of conception”.

It’s sad that Planned Parenthood and the Democratic Party are no longer just pro-choice. Planned Parenthood and the Democrats believe in "abortion on demand, without apology." They believe that abortion should be legal by any method up until the moment of delivery. Even more shockingly, some Democrats support killing a baby accidentally born alive during an abortion.

Democrats are against protections for premature babies who have survived abortion because that could theoretically weaken abortion rights. They favor partial-birth abortion, which is basically a form of infanticide.

Democrats are dedicated to defending abortion on demand at any time for any reason. Abortion involves extinguishing a human life with a scalpel, scissors or forceps. The baby dies.

As a Catholic, I believe every life is sacred and is to be cherished and protected. The data from a 2016 Marist poll shows that Democrats are out of touch on this issue. Eighty-one percent of Americans would restrict abortion to the first three months of pregnancy. This includes 66 percent of those who identify as pro-choice. Sixty percent of pro-choice adherents would ban abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Sixty-eight percent of Americans would ban taxpayer funding of abortion.

Please support candidates who protect unborn babies.

FRAN HANUS

Milton