Am I out here on my own?
Am I the only one who sees the carnage that politicians (Democrats) are creating? The double-standard, riot inciting and civil war builders in our society and half of Americans must either be ignorant or blind not to see this going on today.
I have read this paper most of my life and always enjoyed their ability to show both sides of these issues. If I could only say to these politicians to be careful for what you wish for, it may come true. The only thing is they then will see the monster they have created by destroying American life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
The most disturbing behavior is the hate they have incited and condoned for years. We will not slide slowly to become a poor, Third World nation to soon be taken over by communism.
Democrats short military money, starve their people by losing jobs and promises they could never keep or should I say they didn't plan on sticking to those promises anyways. They were only said to create votes, so they could gain enough control to finally destroy, change and disobey our Constitution--the greatest part of this democracy.
They are taking your rights and liberties one piece at a time so you won't even realize what they are up to. Wise up, America. Open your eyes, stop the carnage of this movement. Schumer said it best, "and we will take America."
JAMES HEIDER
Beloit